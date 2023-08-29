Two teenagers are facing charges in the shooting and carjacking of a former Nazareth High School wrestler in Ohio.

A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl are charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

Sammy Sasso was shot in the stomach during a robbery attempt on Aug. 18 around 8:30 p.m. near Ohio State University, where Sasso has wrestled since 2019 and was twice named NCAA runner-up.

Police say an initial investigation revealed that Sasso was outside of his vehicle, in an alley, speaking with a couple of children when two unknown suspects approached the vehicle.

A confrontation between the suspects and the victim ensued, at which time one of the suspects produced a firearm and shot the victim, police said. The suspects then stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.

Sasso's vehicle was located and recovered on Sunday, Aug. 20, police said.

The two teens were arrested and charged on Monday.

Sasso was planning to wrestle again for the Buckeyes in 2023-24, due to the NCAA's extra COVID eligibility year.

Because of his injuries, the two-time Big Ten wrestling champion needs to learn how to walk again, as he suffered spinal nerve damage.

He told a 69 News colleague in a text that he's going to be okay, and Sasso's former high school wrestling coach said Monday he was walking with some assistance.

Sasso previously wrestled for Nazareth High School from 2014 to 2018, where he amassed a 175-10 record and an undefeated junior season in 2016-17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Division of Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665. People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 614-465-TIPS (8477).