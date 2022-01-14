EASTON, Pa. – Four teens involved in the robbery and shooting death of Whitehall senior Aiden Toussaint learned their fates Friday in the Northampton County Courthouse in Easton.
Gabriel Ramos was sentenced to up to 36 years in prison on a charge of third-degree murder and up to 11 years and a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery. He will serve both sentences concurrently.
Danielle Lyons was sentenced to up to 14 years in prison for a robbery charge and up to eight years in prison on a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery. Both sentences will be served concurrently. A sentence of up to 12 months in prison on a simple assault will be served consecutively.
Christopher Nieves was sentenced to up to 14 years in prison for robbery, and up to 120 months in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery. A sentence of up to 12 months for aggravated assault will be served consecutively.
Isaac Bringuez faces up to 14 years in prison for robbery and up to eight years for conspiracy to commit robbery. He will serve both sentences concurrently.
More than 100 friends and family members of Toussaint packed the courthouse for an emotional day. Among them, 10 people offered victim impact statements.
They made clear Toussaint came from a close-knit family and had a ton of friends who have been deeply impacted by his death. He's remembered as an outgoing, kind 17-year-old who would have been serving in the Air Force if he were still alive.
The four teens were sentenced by Judge John Morganelli.
Prosecutors say in September 2020, four teens contacted Toussaint on Snapchat and asked to meet at Saucon Park in Bethlehem so they could buy about $600 worth of marijuana. Investigators say the intent was to rob him.
After a confrontation and guns were pulled by both involved, Toussaint's turned out to be a BB gun. Ramos ended up shooting Toussaint twice.
During the court proceedings Friday, loved ones of the defendants and some of the defendants themselves also spoke.
Bringuez spoke and said he's sorry and takes responsibility for his actions.
Given that the defendants are teens, school officials also offered their take. Several people from Whitehall High School wrote letters in support of Toussaint. School officials from other districts shared support and asked for grace and leniency for Lyons.