EMMAUS, Pa. - Tensions were flaring before doors even opened at Monday night's school board meeting at Emmaus High School.
It's the debate sweeping the country. As kids get ready to start the year, the mask mandate is far from over.
"So if the governor feels that masks should not be mandated at schools then why does the district feel they should be?" said one parent at Monday night's East Penn School Board meeting.
Several parents took their three minutes to voice their disapproval of the school board's decision for students, teachers, and staff to wear a mask.
"My question this evening is what's your plan for children who have a 504 medical exemption, my daughters, one who has an illness and one who has asthma," said another parent.
East Penn wasn't the only school board with frustrations flaring.
"I just feel it's inhuman to mask a child," said Jason Bauman, over at East Hills Middle School in Bethlehem.
"I belong to a group called Freedom of Choice, we're up to 1000 members all over the Lehigh Valley here we have meetings, we hired lawyers and we're fighting back. We want to take control over our kids' health decisions," Bauman said.
On the other side of the debate, fewer parents showed up to voice their approval of the mask mandate. But the one that we heard from says it allows children to have some sense of normalcy back in their lives.
"I would like to thank Dr. Campbell, the school board for following the data and the science and making the safe decision to require masks, no one is pro mask, but I think this decision gives us the best chance to keep our schools open which we all agree is the primary goal," said one parent at the East Penn School Board meeting.