PALMER TWP., Pa. - We're hearing from one of more than a dozen tenants waiting to move into the Reserve at Palmer Pointe.

The developer of that new apartment complex is in a legal dispute with Palmer Township, and there's no timeline for when it will be resolved. Tenants were supposed to be moving in exactly one month ago on July 1. Taylor Aldredge told us it was a day he had been looking forward to after taking a tour with his wife.

"It was gorgeous. We were like oh my God, we get to live here?" said Aldredge.

But his excitement over his new apartment was crushed just two days before move-in.

"We get to June 29, and then that's when we get the final email that says hey they've issued a cease and desist letter, they being Palmer Township, and we can't continue any more work," said Aldredge.

Aldredge said he had to scramble to find a hotel. He and his wife have been living there ever since, paying for it out of pocket.

"I can't afford $700 a week for too much longer," said Aldredge. "Our stuff has been in storage for 30 days. I hope it's okay, I mean we went through that heat wave."

The issue between Palmer Township and the developer, Metropolitan Companies, comes down to the construction of the building and alleged fire code violations. Metropolitan told us last Thursday it's already agreed to fix the fire safety problems, but the township issued the company a cease and desist order to stop all work in June, saying the building was not made with the materials or design in the original submitted drawings. That leaves future tenants like Aldredge with no timeline.

"I had a panic attack last week thinking about this. My wife has been having non-stop anxiety attacks," said Aldredge.

The Township Zoning Board has a meeting scheduled to discuss the property Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Palmer Township Municipal Building, and Aldredge said he plans to be there to hopefully get some answers.

"Every tenant in this building wants something to be resolved like yesterday," said Aldredge.

We reached out to the Township and Metropolitan Companies for this story, but both told us they couldn't comment due to ongoing litigation.