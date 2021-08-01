PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - A motel in Plainfield Township, Northampton County was condemned this week. The tenants say they're blindsided.
For months the tenants of the Travel Inn Lodge say they've paid rent, had no idea this was coming and have no where else to go.
"We were left in the dark. We didn't know anything about this or else we would've saved up our money and had been out," says tenant Angel Hayes.
Earlier this week, inspectors for the township posted danger signs on the door and ordered everyone to get out in 15 minutes because they said it's unsafe to continue living there.
A letter from the township to the property owner says a long list of ongoing dangerous violations were never fixed. Everything but the electricity was shut off on the 29th.
"We had sewer backed up three or four days into our tubs," said tenant Sheri Wagner, claiming there were many issues with the property before now.
"I mean living conditions here are shot," an anonymous told 69 News. "There's mold everywhere leaking conditions, leaking roof water runs everywhere we've had problems with the trash pick up I'm gonna say for the last year."
Tenants we spoke with say living conditions are deplorable.
"There's cockroaches everywhere we might even have fleas," says Hayes.
The tenants say despite the issues they continued to pay their rent. Some tenants claim they pay upwards of $1,300 and aren't sure what that money was used for.
"This is what we would get," said Hayes. "No service, no nothing."
"We got nothing out of it," said Wagner. "We didn't get proper repairs. We didn't get any kind of maintenance. We got nothing."
69 News reached out the property owner listed on Plainfield Township's order to vacate. He declined to comment.
Tenants say there was never any direct communication between them and the property owner or manager about the dispute with the township over the condition of the Travel Inn Lodge.
"It's a bad situation because not only are there disabled people and elderly people who make so much a month and have been here for years, now put in a bad situation because they don't have anywhere to go," said Hayes. "It's like why? What satisfaction do you get out of that?"