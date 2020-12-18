LYNN TWP., Pa. - The removal of tents has eased some tension in Lynn Township, Lehigh County after a homeless camp started popping up in a townhome community.
On Thursday, five homeless people packed up their belongings and tents, and loaded them into a box truck. Operation Address The Homeless relocated the people to a hotel, and are working to find permanent housing.
"We had absolutely no involvement in putting them there ok. We had every involvement in getting them out," said Jennifer Miklus, with OATH.
Miklus said the homeless will not return to the property on Jefferson Ct.
"Absolutely not. No, way. No way," Miklus said. "This is not going to happen again."
The property was within earshot of several townhomes, worrying and upsetting residents. It is also far from access to transportation and support services.
"I don't see how that was helping them out, I really don't, let's just put it that way," Miklus said.
The tents started going up on Friday, after then-property owner Munhel Makhoul gave them permission to stay there.
On Wednesday, OATH and Makhoul said the property, made up of three separate pieces of land, was transferred to OATH. Township Supervisor Justin Smith, who also lives in the community, said Makhoul "gave them a liability-not an asset."
A letter shared with 69 News shows in 2018 the three properties were offered for donation to the township, but the township was only interested in one. Nothing came of it.
Mahkoul said he wanted to pass it on because he couldn't develop it and said the nonprofit could have done charitable events there. He reiterated that he first offered the land to the township.
There are plans to transfer the property from OATH to the township. The board of supervisors will have to vote on that.