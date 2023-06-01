EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council took the first step toward limiting future county executives and controllers to two terms on Thursday.
A vote might be held June 15, but that would not set term limits. Council will vote on ordinances calling for referendums in the Nov. 7 election. County voters would make the final decision. The executive, the county's top official, and the controller, its fiscal watchdog, are not subject to term limits now.
Even if approved, the limits would probably not affect current office holders. County Executive Lamont McClure is serving his second term and has hinted at running for one or two more. Controller Richard "Bucky" Szulborski was appointed to fill a vacancy and is not running for election.
The ordinances up for consideration in two weeks do not list a date for when they would take effect.
Council is also considering a three-term maximum for its own members, even though that limit is already in effect via ordinance. Passing it by referendum would take it and the other limits a step further and enshrine them in the home rule charter, the county's version of the Constitution.
The ordinances vary slightly in one respect.
"No person shall be elected to the office of County Executive more than twice," reads the limit on the executive, while the limits on the controller are for two terms "in succession," meaning a controller could serve two terms, leave office and return. The "in succession" clause would also apply to councilmembers, allowing an official to serve three terms, take a break and run again.
Two members of council are candidates for controller in the fall: Republican John Cusick and Democrat Tara Zrinski. With two of nine — 22% — of council seeking the same office, complications arose.
Cusick offered to sponsor the ordinance limiting controller terms, usually a formality that puts the proposal on a future agenda.
"Is that a conflict of interest for him to sponsor an ordinance that would be basically for a job he's running for?" Zrinski asked. "If two people can't vote on this, then it's seven councilmembers voting on it."
"Seven councilmembers will decide," President Kerry Myers said. Five votes are required to pass an ordinance, and six to override a McClure veto, so seven members can provide a winning margin.
Other commissioners (councilmembers are known as commissioners) stepped in to sponsor the ordinance, resolving that issue.
Council did not discuss the limits on their merits. Some supporters object to "career politicians" and contend limits will lead to new officeholders with new ideas. Opponents say limits force out experienced officeholders and limit voters' choices.
Council also heard a complaint from James Andrew Mahan of Upper Mount Bethel Township, who said county sheriffs seized his eight guns after Mahan and his girlfriend "had a little tiff." He said he got seven back quickly, but he said the sheriff's department held back on the eighth, a Browning 9 mm that he considers an heirloom.
"The sheriff's department jerked me around for five months," Mahan said, adding that the gun is now scratched and worth much less than before it was seized.
Myers asked Sheriff Richard Johnston to address the issue. Johnston said he could not discuss the case in detail or give the status of the gun. He said the Browning was not registered and could not be returned until it was.
The county has a lot of seized guns in storage.
"We probably have 1,000 guns downstairs," Johnston said, and in one case, 122 were seized from one person. Weapons are kept in a padded safe or a climate-controlled vault, he said.
"Nobody in my department would go out of their way to damage someone's personal property," Johnston said.
President Myers commended Johnston and his department for handling the situation.
Executive McClure's proposed gift ban on county officials and employees was not on the agenda Thursday but will be reviewed by a council committee and may be voted on in the future.