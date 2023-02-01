EASTON, Pa. - On the first day of testimony during his homicide trial, Joshua Leone's attorney questioned Bethlehem Township investigators.

Robert Goldman questioned a detective about why some blood evidence from the crime scene was collected, while other blood evidence was not.

Police were called to Leone's Clifton Avenue home in February 2021, where they found the body of Leone's neighbor Kenneth Pickell.

According to court documents, Pickell's wife told investigators the two men were fighting and when Pickell turned to leave, Leone shot him.

Jurors saw images of the crime scene and Pickell's body lying partially inside Leone's garage. Pickell was covered in blood and appeared to have a gunshot wound to the back.

The defense says Pickell did not retreat, but instead, followed Leone into his garage and allegedly forced him to grab his weapons and defend himself.

The judge in the case asked jurors to leave the courtroom after a tense exchange between the prosecution and the defense. The two attorneys argued about the relevance of showing numerous pictures of the body and the garage during cross examination of the investigator.

The prosecution said they weren't relevant to the witness, but defense attorney Goldman told the judge, "I want to show that this shoddy investigation by the Bethlehem Township Police is to the detriment of my client."

The prosecution refutes that assertion.

Testimony resumes Thursday.