BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board heard extensive testimony Wednesday night regarding the Hanover Apartments project.
The hearing focused on two areas for which developer BAHX LLC is seeking zoning relief to build a 317-unit, four-building apartment complex that would span Bethlehem and Allentown.
Variances are needed from the 180-foot length limit on buildings and a requirement for commercial space on the first floor. Buildings among the four proposed could be as long as 290 feet, and the developer wants to have ground-level parking space, which it says in its application would minimize impervious paving and increase green space throughout the site.
Extensive testimony Wednesday night addressed the terms of front and frontage related to these issues, as different types of roadways have various zoning requirements that are specific to them.
Regarding the length of the buildings, the developer contends in its application that the shape of the property lot, the location of easements and "existing unsuitable soils" limit the location and orientation of the proposed buildings on the site. It says the buildings "will be attractive and include architectural details providing visual interest," so as not to appear as a "continuous, monolithic structure."
According to city documents, the property is an 8.74-acre tract comprising four parcels spanning Allentown and Bethlehem. The project has two addresses: 2300 Hanover Ave. in Allentown and 2235 W. Broad St. in Bethlehem.
The property fronts along Hanover Avenue in Allentown and West Broad Street in Bethlehem and along North Wahneta Street and Florence Avenue. The rear of the property runs along Bascom Street. The parcels are in Allentown's 15th Ward and Bethlehem Ward 13, Block 3.
The project's location puts it in the B3 Highway Business district in Allentown and Bethlehem's Limited Commercial, or CL, district. According to Darlene Heller, Bethlehem's planning director, the CL district allows for smaller mixes of commercial uses along with residential.
The site, which used to be home to an auto dealership, is vacant but mostly paved. It is about a block south of the Lehigh Shopping Center on Union Boulevard, near a tricky intersection with Wahneta Street.
According to city documents, the site is generally flat along the Hanover Avenue/West Broad Street frontage, but increases in slope up to Florence Avenue.
The plan is proposed by Norton Herrick, who is also an investor to convert the former Martin Tower site in Bethlehem into more than 1,000 housing units. Herrick's combined plans would add close to 1,400 dwellings — almost all in Bethlehem.
The developer, BAHX LLC, shares an address with the Herrick Company. Norton Herrick founded that company. According to the Herrick Company's website, Herrick has interests in philanthropy, entertainment, real estate, horse racing, energy and biotech, among other fields.
After more than four hours of testimony and discussion, the board voted to adjourn until June 14 at 6 p.m., during which input from objectors and additional testimony will be heard.