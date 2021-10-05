UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - 20-year-old Jamie Silvonek is back in the courtroom Tuesday, in day two of her post-conviction appeal hearing.
Her new defense team argues Silvonek ought to be tried in juvenile court, since Silvonek helped to kill her mother, Cheryl, in the driveway of their Upper Macungie home when she was 14.
They also are trying to prove Silvonek's former lawyer, John Waldron, was ineffective.
Waldron testified Monday that he did everything he could, including appealing to the superior court and Pennsylvania Supreme Court, but was denied.
Silvonek's aunt and grandmother testified Tuesday, saying they wished Waldron would have asked for their testimony then.
Both declined to comment to us because they say it was too emotional.
Another witness says she's an attorney who tried to offer third-party advice to Waldron about the case that she claims could have helped, but that Waldron didn't take it.
Her former pastor and current spiritual advisor was called to the stand. He testified he, too, would have testified if Silvonek's former counsel called upon him.
He and the other witnesses spoke to their relationship with Silvonek, though her pastor said she had once expressed that she was an atheist.
Silvonek was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Her then-boyfriend Caleb Barnes, who was 20 at the time, was also charged with the murder and sentenced to life in prison.
Barnes and Silvonek are tried separately.
The appeals hearing is supposed to last at least through the rest of the week.