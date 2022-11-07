HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Testing continues at a charter school in the Lehigh Valley after the building was evacuated and almost 50 people, including students, were sent to the hospital late last week.

47 students and adults were transported to hospitals for feeling sick Friday at the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School high school. All patients, 39 at LVHN and eight at St. Luke's, have since been released and sent home.

A Hazmat team did not detect anything of concern in the building and recommended that the school conduct additional testing, according to Shea Ace, Director of Athletics and Co-Curricular Activities at the school.

Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School and PennCap Properties arranged to have a third party lab conduct additional testing in the high school building, Ace said.

Ace said the process includes testing for substances that can impact air quality, for 67 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), as well as carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, relative humidity and airborne mold spores.

It will take a few days for the testing to be completed and for the school to receive the results, Ace said.

The high school building will be closed for the remainder of the week. Students in the unaffected buildings that are in kindergarten through third grade and in grades 4-6 will be able to return to school on Wednesday.

LVA is currently closed due to pre-scheduled Parent-Student-Teacher conferences.