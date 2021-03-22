The suicide of Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor shines a spotlight on what experts call a growing trend. Millions of Americans are battling long haul symptoms from COVID-19.
Taylor suffered from severe tinnitus, or ringing of the ears.
Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's says illness and depression can go hand in hand. Locally, health networks have created specialized protocols to treat the physical symptoms of long haulers.
Mental health experts are focusing on the depression that can go with it.
"We are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So definitely they can call us if they're struggling," said Lisa Cozzi, director with Lehigh County Crisis Intervention, Information, and Referral.
Cozzi says since the pandemic started, helplines have seen a spike in COVID-related calls. Even so, Cozzi says some people fail to reach out because they are worried about the stigma of mental health issues, or that they will be forced to do something they aren't ready to do.
"Sometimes just talking makes all the difference, it doesn't necessarily mean that something more than that is going to have to happen," Cozzi said.
If you need to talk, The Lehigh Valley has several confidential help lines. You can even text with someone.
It's important that you do reach out to someone if you are having thoughts of suicide.