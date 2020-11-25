Thanksgiving Eve is typically one of the busiest travel days of the year.
While this isn’t a typical year, experts say millions are expected to travel away from home despite warnings from the CDC.
AAA expects about 5.5 million people in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York will travel by car for Thanksgiving.
“I’m going to be going to Chicago and then to Michigan to see my father,” Kayli Yates said.
Yates is just one of about 50 million Americans who are expected to travel for Thanksgiving despite the pandemic, according to a recent AAA survey.
“It was actually very random. I just decided two days ago that I’m going to be going. I definitely brought some hand sanitizer that I’m spraying on everything, super scared about that; brought some gloves,” Yates said.
In recent weeks, the CDC, along with state health officials, urged people to stay home for the holiday as COVID-19 cases surge nationwide.
“We need to think more and more about gatherings being virtual or only staying with your family that you live with,” Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Health Secretary, said.
Yates, like so many, has spent much of the year apart from loved ones, so an in-person celebration was worth the risk.
“Turns out my father was going to be home alone this Thanksgiving, so I’m just going there to be with him so he’s not alone,” she said.
Others, like Brian Watkins and his wife, are planning to be alone even though they’re traveling away from home.
“We’re staying kind of like boon-dock camping, so we have a camper and we’re on the road boom-docking. We’re avoiding people so it’s just as easy as quarantining out on the road as it is for us at home,” Watkins said.
Others are trading the dining room table for the fire pit this year as well.
“When nobody’s coming, instead of us just sitting at home with the two of us, we said 'hey let’s go camping.' We know it’s safe because we’re in our own camper. We know it’s clean and we know we’re safe,” George Worthington, said.
AAA is expecting a 10 percent drop in Thanksgiving travel compared to last year; the largest one-year decrease since the recession which saw a 26 percent drop.