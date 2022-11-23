HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Wednesday will be one of the busiest travel days of the year whether you're hitting the roads or flying to your Thanksgiving destination.

Dylan Freed is excited to be meeting up with his buddy in Orlando, Florida this year.

"I haven't seen him in forever. And I used to play baseball with him. And we were pretty close. But then he moves away. And we haven't really got to talk a lot," said Dylan.

Dylan and his family hopped on an early morning flight out of LVIA to beat the Wednesday rush.

"We always love flying out of Allentown. It's so easy," said Holly Warholick.

And that's the beauty of flying local - less waiting.

But air travel is up nearly 8 percent this year over 2021.

Numbers are back to what they were at pre-pandemic and officials at the airport say because of that, give yourself extra time.

"Even though we are a smaller airport, the potential for longer lines during peak hours, which you saw earlier today can happen. So, you want to give yourself that extra time and just be very patient," said LNAA spokesperson Colin Riccobon.

He says it's not just Wednesday that'll bring the longer wait times this week.

Typically, it's the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and then that's Sunday and really into Monday as well," said Riccobon.

AAA says more than 54 million people will be traveling and 49 million people are expected to travel by car.

The national company says high gas prices won't stop people from getting to their final destinations.

"It doesn't seem to impact the families. This is a very family generated holiday so people want to be with their family and friends for the holiday," said a AAA spokesperson.