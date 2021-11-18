ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some Lehigh Valley families struggling to put food on the table will get a turkey this Thanksgiving, with a little help from the IronPigs.
The team joined forces with Provident Bank and New Bethany Ministries for a turkey drive at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown.
Volunteers were out at the ballpark Thursday, collecting donated frozen turkeys in a refrigerated truck.
New Bethany says it's exceeded its goal of 300 turkeys over the past few years.
"We've started giving out frozen turkeys to community organizations and schools to be able to serve more families across the city," said New Bethany Ministries Executive Director Marc Rittle.
This year's goal is to collect 1,000 frozen turkeys that will eventually go to families across the area, along with all the Thanksgiving fixings.