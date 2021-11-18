ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some Lehigh Valley families struggling to put food on the table will get a turkey this Thanksgiving, with a little help from the IronPigs.

The team joined forces with Provident Bank and New Bethany Ministries for a turkey drive at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown.

Volunteers were out at the ballpark Thursday, collecting donated frozen turkeys in a refrigerated truck.

New Bethany says it's exceeded its goal of 300 turkeys over the past few years.

"We've started giving out frozen turkeys to community organizations and schools to be able to serve more families across the city," said New Bethany Ministries Executive Director Marc Rittle.

This year's goal is to collect 1,000 frozen turkeys that will eventually go to families across the area, along with all the Thanksgiving fixings.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.