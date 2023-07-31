ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police say it's thanks to officers' quick action that the federal prisoner who escaped very briefly Sunday night was apprehended again almost immediately.

It sounds like it's straight out of a movie, but it happened right here in our backyard.

Jayshawn Flake Turner was being extradited to the Lehigh County Jail from Missouri, but just before entering, he made his escape. Just before reaching his destination, officials say fled he from the sally port -- that area that's supposed to be secured right before transfer inside.

He got as far as the old Banana Joe's nightclub before he was found.

Officials say Bethlehem police had arranged the extradition and it was carried out by a private transport company. Court papers say that company was PTS of America.

It was the Allentown Police officers who found the suspect and brought him back to jail.

Cpt. Tom Anderson with the APD tells 69 News thanks to police's quick action, they got to the area, where witnesses pointed out a couple possible locations.

"That's what we do every day," Anderson told 69 News over the phone.

Anderson says one officer looking behind the old Banana Joe's near the 300 block of Hamilton Street heard rustling in the grass. That's where he found Flake Turner, hiding in that high grass and debris, according to court paperwork.

Flake Turner was already facing charges of theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

Last October, he and another man, Eric Duessette, allegedly scammed Lowes out of $1,743.04, by taking Mastercard gift cards from the store and "deceiving" the cashier to select the cash option, when being rung up, which allowed them to make their purchases without spending any money.

Now, thanks to Flake Turner's 10 minutes of freedom, the prisoner also faces a felony count of escape as well. He's being held without bail, as he's now considered a flight risk.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin tells 69 News that Flake Turner was never a danger to the community, even while he was out.

Right now it's still unclear how it all happened. 69 News has reached out to Bethlehem police and PTS of America. Officials say both were involved in the transfer.