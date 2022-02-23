BETHLEHEM, Pa. | The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties, alongside Presenting Sponsor Air Products, have announced the 2022 One Step Forward Celebration.
The 2022 One Step Forward Celebration presented by Air Products will be held at DeSales University Conference Center on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022, according to officials.
The celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails, hors d’ourves and the event’s auction fundraiser, transition at 7:00 p.m. to the evening’s One Step Forward Celebration awards ceremony, and conclude at approximately 8:00 p.m.
The Emcee of the celebration will be Air Products’ Director of Community Relations and Philanthropy, Laurie Hackett, event officials say.
This event celebrates the accomplishments, triumphs and victories of local children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), their families, and inclusive local businesses that support people with IDD in the Lehigh Valley.
The 2022 One Step Forward Celebration will honor the many achievements of local children and adults with IDD, families, and businesses who persevered in 2021 to overcome another year of challenges and concerns. It will also celebrate The Arc’s local 55-year Anniversary and all the organization has accomplished to champion a life of inclusion, opportunity, and equity for local individuals with IDD and their families since 1967.
Organizers say all proceeds from the 2022 One Step Forward Celebration are raised to support The Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties’ Advocacy Department and their work to provide free-of-charge 1:1 Advocacy support, Resource Coordination services and virtual webinar trainings for people with IDD, families, and the greater Lehigh Valley community.
Last year, The Arc raised over $47,000 to serve local individuals with IDD and families through the One Step Forward Celebration.
To register for the celebration, purchase a sponsorship or program advertisement, or make a donation in support of The Arc and the 2022 One Step Forward Celebration, please visit the website.
For additional information, organizers ask you please contact The Arc’s Chris Kaklamanis at ckaklamanis@arcoflehighnorthampton.org or 610-849-8076 Ext. 346.