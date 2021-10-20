Glendon Hotel

The decrepit Glendon Hotel may come down within a month, 281 years after the inn and one-time refuge was built.

The collapsing structure on Main Street in Glendon has been abandoned for years, and the little borough did not have the resources to remove it. Northampton County's General Purpose Authority has stepped in to knock it down and put up low-income housing in its place.

County Council will vote Thursday on a $146,045 contract for Bean Inc. to clear the site within 30 days. A Pennsylvania grant will cover $100,000 of the cost.

Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said she had hoped for the building to come down by Halloween, but by Thanksgiving will do. The old tavern has a long history, but is known now mostly for a big Sprite sign and the potential to collapse into the road.

"I'm very grateful that is is finally moving forward," she said. "I will be voting an emphatic `yes' tomorrow night. Main Street will be safe again."

The hotel was built in 1740, according to the Library of Congress, and was used as a haven during battles with Native Americans. It has been altered and remodeled several times over the years.

 
 
