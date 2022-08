MACUNGIE, Pa. -- The Wheels of Time Annual Rod and Custom Car Jamboree is drifting back into the Lehigh Valley today.

The show opened at 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning at Macungie Memorial Park.

It features more than 1,500 Rods and Custom cars from 1991 or earlier.

There's a flea market and vendor area, as well as an arts and crafts area.

The Wheels of Time scholarship program helps support local Vo-Tech Automotive Technology graduates, and local charities.