BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. | The Bethlehem Township Police Department may want to consider opening a substation at the local UPS facility.
Township police in recent weeks arrested four more people for allegedly using phony IDs to collect packages containing unemployment benefits intended for others.
About 4 p.m. March 11, township police were dispatched to the UPS facility at 2301 Highland Ave. for reports of two women trying to use phony identifications to pick up packages. An employee told police that Melissa Peralta, of Philadelphia, allegedly gave her a fake Delaware driver’s license to retrieve a package containing a U.S. Bank ReliaCard.
The cards are used to disburse unemployment benefits, and police said they often contain more than $10,000.
The same employee told police that Pamela Contreras, also of Philadelphia, tried to use her own phony Delaware driver’s license to retrieve a package containing a ReliaCard. It’s not clear from court records whether the two women were working together.
The 24-year-old Contreras and 23-year-old Peralta each face single felony counts of forgery, theft and possessing a counterfeit ID and a misdemeanor count of possessing an instrument of a crime.
They were arraigned hours after their arrests with bail set for Peralta at $25,000 and $35,000 for Contreras, each with a 10 percent cash option. Peralta was released from custody the following day after someone posted $2,500 cash bail on her behalf, and Contreras was released the following day after someone ponied up $3,500 cash. Both are scheduled for preliminary hearings in April.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. March 17, township police were called for a report of a man using a phony Pennsylvania ID to retrieve a package containing a ReliaCard. The responding officer stopped a black Audi driven by Steven J. Lantigua, of Fort Lee, N.J. His passenger was Michael A. Garcia, of Bronx, N.Y.
A UPS employee told police that Garcia was trying to use a phony Pennsylvania driver’s license to pick up a package containing a ReliaCard. Police allege Garcia was also carrying a Wells Fargo debit card matching the name on his phony driver’s license.
Police charged the 26-year-old Lantigua with single felony counts of attempted theft and conspiracy. He was arraigned hours after his arrest with bail set at $15,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
The 26-year-old Garcia, meanwhile, faces two counts of conspiracy and single counts of forgery, attempted theft and identity theft, all felonies. He also faces single misdemeanor counts of possessing a counterfeit ID and possessing an instrument of a crime. His bail was set at $25,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
Both men were released from custody after someone posted cash bail on their behalf. The same person with a different address than both men posted the combined $4,000 cash. They each have preliminary hearings tentatively scheduled for March 26.