ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With a pull and a tap, the ball is rolling on PinFest 2023 at the Allentown Fairgrounds. The annual pinball convention, now in its 30th year, has people coming from far and wide to play, or maybe even buy a machine.

It's a blast from the past and for many, a needed break from today's digital world.

"You don't see them as much anymore in the wild, as they say," Ivan Lysykanycz, show promoter for PinFest, said. Though he adds that machines are making a resurgence, with arcade bars.

In Allentown, pinball enthusiasts have come from all over the East Coast, the Midwest and Canada for PinFest 2023.

Howard Levine was attending the event on Friday as fundraising coordinator for Project Pinball Charity.

"I've been coming here for 20 years, it's getting bigger every year," he said.

"It's, pay your admission, all the games are here for free to play," Lysykanycz said.

But this pinball-palooza has much more as well.

"It's just a whole hodgepodge of things," Lysykanycz said, "that we're the envy of the pinball community."

Some folks are even there to trade, buy and sell machines. Sellers of a Guns N' Roses pinball machine tell 69 News theirs is selling for upwards of $17,000.

"We also have a very large flea market where a lot of projects are sold," Lysykanycz said.

All the way in the back of the convention, players can find the Allentown PinFest Stern Pro Circuit Tournament. Organizers say they expect around 150 competitors.

"Where some of the best players in the world come," Lysykanycz said.

The grand prize is $1,000.

And even though we may not see pinball machines as much as we used to, this event proves plenty of fans, old and young are still ready to push those buttons.

"I also like video games," 13-year-old Henry McAfee said. "But Pinball is my main, my main occurrence here...I get to re-experience the first time I played on a machine."

"Pinball has therapeutic values," Levine said. "When I'm getting engrossed in a game, I'm not thinking about my troubles."

The event is open Friday until 9 p.m., and it runs 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. General Admission per day is $20 for adults, 12 and older. Children under 12 are $10, and those under 5 are free.

More information can be found here: https://pinfestival.com/details.html