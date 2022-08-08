Glendon has taken a big step into the digital age. The little Northampton County borough, population 408 as of 2020, is now on the Internet.



Its website, Glendon Borough – Glendon's Official Website, contains facts about the history of the borough, a calendar for meetings and trash pickup, a zoning map, a list of ordinances, and more.



"This is the borough's first website," Council member Jeffrey Muschlitz said after Glendon went live on the web. Matt Dees of West Easton designed the site, he said, with the support of Beth Young, the Glendon borough secretary, and the approval of borough council.



Muschlitz ran for council last year on a vow to tell residents more about how its government operates. The site provides information and email links to borough officials.



Glendon's claim to fame for centuries was its namesake hotel, an inn and fortress dating from 1740 that had a lot of history and character.



That landmark is now gone. Thanks to neglect, in the last few decades the borough's calling card was best known for its decay. The Glendon Hotel's second floor was collapsing into the first, and the entire place threatened to slide out onto Main Street.



That safety hazard was removed late last year when the county's General Purpose Authority, which promotes development in the region by arranging for tax-exempt financing, stepped in to demolish the old building. Low-income housing units will take its place.



Glendon is on the south side of the Lehigh River, with Wilson Borough and West Easton across the river and a land border with Williams Township. The borough split off from Williams in 1867 and was first led by Chief Burgess James Morrison, according to the website. A chief burgess was the equivalent of a mayor.



The borough grew during boom times for the Glendon Iron Works with the population reaching about 1,000 in the late 1800s, according to the website. Another business that was important to the borough was the Lehigh Coal & Navigation Co.



Glendon has had three schools over the years. The first was at the Thomas Iron Work at Island Park; the second is near the Glendon church and is now a private residence, and third, closed in 1959, is now Glendon Town Hall. The borough is now part of the Wilson Area School District.