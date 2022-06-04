ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longtime Allentown restaurant will be closing its doors after one final day of serving meals Saturday.
The Brass Rail, on Lehigh Street, had been looking to relocate, but apparently that didn't work out, at least not as of right now.
The restaurant has been in business for more than 90 years.
"This was a very difficult decision," a sign from the Sorrentino family said, and they thanked customers for 91 years of patronage.
Founder Phillip Sorrentino was an immigrant from Italy who in 1931 opened a hamburger and hotdog stand. In 1933, Sorrentino opened at 1137 Hamilton Street in Allentown, and in 1937, he introduced the cheesesteak to Allentown, according to the Brass Rail's website.
The Hamilton Street site closed in 2001.