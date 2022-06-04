ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- It's the end of an era.
"The Valley is something I cherish so it's a very difficult day for me," said Mark Sorrentino, co-owner of the Brass Rail in Allentown.
The Brass Rail restaurant on Lehigh Street in Allentown, served its loyal customers one last time on Saturday.
"I know how important it's been to us in our lives, but I really realized so profoundly how important its been to so many people- generations of families," said co-owner Pam Ray.
For 91 years the Brass Rail has been an Allentown staple. They were located on Hamilton Street before moving here to Lehigh Street In 2001. The restaurant has been passed down through generations of the Sorrentino family, bringing on staff members that quickly became family.
"My staff is just wonderful sticking with us through the pandemic- couldn't ask for a better bunch of people," said Sorrentino.
Unfortunately, the pandemic got the best of them- making it tough to run a restaurant with such a small staff.
Now, they say goodbye to a place that touched the lives of so many Lehigh Valley natives.
Here's what customers had to say:
"We couldn't miss the last day so we had to come over and have lunch."
"We needed to come back, one last day."
"This place is wonderful; the food is excellent."
"That was the thing- go to the Brass Rail and get a steak sandwich."
"We love this place."
"This Brass Rail is going to be very much missed."
"Thank you for the memories we've had here."
"I remember them from Hamilton street, followed them to Lehigh Street, and we'll be sad to see them go."
The family says, they're grateful for all the staff, the customers, and the memories they've made over the 91 years of business.
"It's going to be very very hard but we'll step back and see what the next chapter brings," said Kerry Ann Collhoff, Mother of Owners.
We're told a Royal Farm convenience store, gas station, and car wash will take over the location in the future....but the memories of the Brass Rail will always remain.
If you happened to miss the last day here at the Brass Rail, you can still catch them this year at the Allentown Fair and Kutztown Day.