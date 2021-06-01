ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley will be offering multiple ways to honor cancer survivors during a month-long celebration in June.
The Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley (CSCGLV) will offer special promotions and a summit to commemorate cancer survivors, the organization said. Proceeds from the month-long celebration will benefit ongoing programs and services offered by the CSCGLV, to those impacted by cancer.
The first event is a virtual Cancer Survivor Summit scheduled for June 4, and they say all are welcome to this free day of support, education, and hope. The focus of the day will be on holistic practices to support emotional wellbeing.
This virtual day will include lunch, experiential workshop sessions, and resources. CSCGLV asks participants register by Tuesday, at 5 p.m. to reserve a giveaway bag and lunch.
The second event of the celebration is called Crush Cancer, an initiative with Lehigh Valley restaurants The Grille at Bear Creek, Trails End at Bear Creek and the Keystone Pub. The restaurants will be offering specialty menu items June 5 and 6, with proceeds benefitting CSCGLV, officials stated.
CSCGLV says they have partnered with Black River Farms Winery for an exclusive Screw Cancer wine bottle, where the label will feature names of cancer survivors.
The exclusive wine bottle will be sold for the month of June at Black River Farms, with proceeds benefitting CSCGLV programs and services.
Lastly, a Celebration Raffle will take place throughout the month of June. Four incredible prizes will be raffled off for $10 per ticket, event officials announced.
Prizes include a golf package, Yeti cooler, beach getaway, and IronPigs Suite package. Tickets can be purchased on their website.
The CSCGLV provides professional programs of emotional support, education and hope for people affected by cancer at no charge, so that no one faces cancer alone. The CSCGLV services the Lehigh Valley and surrounding communities, according to their website. For more information on the CSCGLV or any of its programs, please visit their website.