BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. — The Christmas Barn, a long-vacant but well-remembered store in Northampton County, is available for $3.65 million.

The property has been little used for years, but it covers 3.1 acres on the busy Easton Avenue corridor in Bethlehem Township where open space and available properties have been falling like dominoes. The large red building is across from the township municipal campus.

With the 14,000 square feet of building comes lots of parking and a large field at the rear of the 4186 Easton Ave. property. At the asking price of $3.65 million, the cost per acre is about $1.18 million.

The property was last sold in 2010 for $1.42 million, according to Northampton County property records.

Berkshire Hathaway Commercial Real Estate is promoting the site for several potential uses: "retail, business, medical, dental, government, place of worship, office, financial institutions and restaurant."

"The existing structures are well maintained and offer many possibilities for a new owner," according to the Berkshire Hathaway ad, which notes, "16,000 vehicles per day travel past this property."

That 16,000-per-day count may look meager soon as formerly rural Bethlehem Township fills out.

A few hundred yards to the east and across the street, next to Blue Grillhouse, 60 apartments and a Wawa are in the approval process.

Toward the west on Easton Avenue, ground is being cleared for 220 apartments at the old Bethlehem Drive-In, and another 54 apartments will go up on the City of Bethlehem side of the street, across from the Giant shopping center.

Kay Builders plans to put 166 residences on the Miller tract off Farmersville Road, while at Harvey's Corner on Freemansburg Avenue, Wagner Enterprises is fighting to put up a Wawa, bank and 16 apartments.

The Christmas Barn closed about 15 years ago. It sold holiday and seasonal items, along with some furniture, and was a destination store, drawing visitors from New Jersey, for example. After it closed, it was a clothing store and later consignment shop, but is now vacant.

No plans for the site have been submitted to the township.

The township was founded in 1746 and was then part of Bucks County, according to the municipal website. In 1776, land went for 27 cents per acre in the township, and four years later in 1780, the population reached 1,375. By 1870, it was 2,230.

Growth surged in Bethlehem Township after World War II, and developments started covering farmland. The population reached 23,730 in 2010 and jumped to 25,868 in 2020, according to the U.S. Census.