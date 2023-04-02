Standing together, New Tripoli firefighters, family of Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber held the American flag for the National Anthem at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms game. Paris and Gruber, both New Tripoli firefighters, died while fighting a December fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.

"It is great to see the community came out in force here," said New Tripoli Fire Chief Gary Kuntz.

Firefighters Gruber and Paris were honored during a break in the game. Their pictures appeared on the scoreboard. Both of their families stood next to portraits of them at ice level as fans gave a standing ovation.

"The community as a whole came together. They've supported not only the fire department, but the families and I think it means a lot to see the support that they're getting," said Chief Kuntz.

Five dollars of each ticket purchase is being donated to the fire company. Gross Law Office is matching the $5 donation for each ticket sold.

"They put themselves in harms way in an attempt to rescue someone who was trapped in a structure fire, or reported to be trapped in that structure fire," said Chief Tom Coe, with the Frederick County, Maryland Division of Fire and Rescue Services, which Paris was a part of.

Both chiefs said they want Paris and Gruber to be remembered as heroes.

"It's imperative the community keep their memory alive for years to come," said Chief Coe.

"They gave up their time; they were very passionate about what they did as volunteers and they made the ultimate sacrifice for their community and they should be remembered as heroes," said Chief Kuntz.