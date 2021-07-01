ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Diocese of Allentown announced it has awarded 23 poverty relief grants to fund humanitarian outreach and assistance in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Northampton and Schuylkill counties.
Non-profit agencies and parish charitable groups are sharing in a total of $91,450 in grants for such things as hospice and medical care, food for the hungry, clothing, shelter, counseling, and aid for disadvantaged families, officials say. They assure everyone that care is provided to people in need regardless of their religious affiliation.
Catholics of the Diocese provide the funding for the grants through special collections held in each parish, they say.
A few of the 23 total grant recipients this year include the St. Francis Home in Shillington, the St. Benedict Parish in Mohnton, the Holy Guardian Angels School in Reading, and the Kolbe Academy in Bethlehem.
The next Poverty Relief Collection will be taken up in all churches of the Diocese November 2021, the weekend before Thanksgiving, officials say.