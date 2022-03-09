CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates a quarter to a half of a percent next week.
They hope it helps bring down the highest inflation in 40 years. So, what will the effect be on you?
Rate increases mean higher costs for borrowers looking for new mortgages, student loans, auto loans, and other types of debt.
"If it costs you more to borrow money, you are less likely to do that and spend," said Kamran Afshar, an economist with DeSales University.
Every quarter percent increase is an extra $25 in interest on $10,000 worth of debt a year. Many analysts are expecting around three rate increases in 2022.
"It will start to have real traction by the time they're up .5% or .75%. By the time that .75% is in, it will have real traction," Afshar said.
Your credit card rates will increase as well.
"Households who have variable rate mortgages and also if they have high debt - like credit card debt - they will be faced with higher monthly payments on both. Some even measure that if interest rates increase .5% the average household will pay between $194 - $229 more, annually, if they have credit card debt," said Dr. Tahereh Alavi Hojjat, Chair of Economics at DeSales University.
It may be a good time to refinance to a fixed rate and pay down cards if you can. On a positive note, you'll likely see higher interest on bank accounts and CD's and, hopefully, reduced costs.
"If you look at the historical success of the Federal Reserve - as long as inflation has been on the demand side, yes, they have been very successful bringing it to a lower level. But if inflation is mostly from a supply side, I don't think they will be very successful," Hojjat said.