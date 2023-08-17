LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - If you ever find yourself driving along Route 100 in Lowhill Township, you may glance out the window, only to see goats living their best lives: some lounging on cozy couches and maybe even gazing into a big-screen TV that's no longer in commission.

No, you're not seeing things.

When it comes to luxurious resorts for goats, you might say Dales Sheep Farm is the greatest of all time, or, should we just say, the G.O.A.T.

The farm, in Lowhill Township, has everything from soft sofas, colorful distractions, like an actual traffic light, a big screen television, and even delicious snacks: like saltlicks and crunchy corn stalks.

But it didn't always look like this.

Dale and Donna Dengler have owned sheep on their 45 acres since 1976. It was only about one year ago that they got their first goat.

"It was my son's girlfriend's goat," Donna Dengler said.

That goat had a couple kids. Then Dale decided they needed more friends. And just like that, one quickly turned into nine, in addition to the family's 15 sheep.

Once the family started adding goats to their farm, they quickly realized, the goats were not like the sheep. They had more trouble staying put.

"The goats are very curious and they would get out a lot," Donna said. "And as you can see, Route 100 is very, very busy."

So the family fixed up the fences. But they didn't stop there. They decided to make it more worthwhile for the goats to stick around.

"We had these old couches up in one shed when my son had parties," Dale said. "They were going to burn them. So I got an idea of, I'm just going to put them on here."

And it worked! The Denglers say the goats are now too busy relaxing on their habitat to wander.

Meanwhile, passersby began noticing the agriculture upgrades. Marveling at the site, many contributed with their own suggestions.

"Somebody put on Facebook, that went by, and said 'where's big screen TV?'" Dale said. "So I was looking for a free TV."

The family says they'll continue improving their little goat resort.

"Somebody said about a Barbie swimming pool, but I didn't find one of those yet," Dale said.

They're also in search of a trampoline that can hold the weight of their pygmy goats.

"They say goats like to jump on a trampoline," Dale said. "So I'm going to try that next."