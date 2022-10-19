A movie about the Lehigh Valley's most notorious serial killer premieres in select theaters Wednesday.

"The Good Nurse" focuses on a nurse who uncovers the truth about Charles Cullen.

He was linked to the deaths of dozens of patients at hospitals in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including several at area hospitals.

He was arrested in 2003 and sentenced to 11 consecutive life sentences in 2006.

The movie is showing in select theaters. The closest location to the 69 News viewing area is the Landmark Ritz Five in Philadelphia.

It will premiere on Netflix next Wednesday, Oct. 19.