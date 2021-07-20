ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The "around the world" experience returns to Dorney Park on Saturday, July 24, with the limited-time event, the Grand Carnivale.

While the park is open regular hours, The King and Queen of Grand Carnivale kick-off each event day at 3 p.m., officials say. Guests are invited to enjoy the menus, crafts and games, live music, entertainment and more from countries around the world including India, Italy, China, Spain, and Germany.

Throughout the park guests can enjoy events such as The Spectacle of Color Parade, multiple cultural performances, and The Tastes of Grand Carnivale.

Kids are invited to the fun as well, and are welcome to color and decorate postcards at each location, design their own Carnivale Mask, and participate in different challenges at each country.

Grand Carnivale is included with park admission, park officials say.

For a complete list of park hours and special events, visit the park's website.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.