ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The "around the world" experience returns to Dorney Park on Saturday, July 24, with the limited-time event, the Grand Carnivale.
While the park is open regular hours, The King and Queen of Grand Carnivale kick-off each event day at 3 p.m., officials say. Guests are invited to enjoy the menus, crafts and games, live music, entertainment and more from countries around the world including India, Italy, China, Spain, and Germany.
Throughout the park guests can enjoy events such as The Spectacle of Color Parade, multiple cultural performances, and The Tastes of Grand Carnivale.
Kids are invited to the fun as well, and are welcome to color and decorate postcards at each location, design their own Carnivale Mask, and participate in different challenges at each country.
Grand Carnivale is included with park admission, park officials say.
For a complete list of park hours and special events, visit the park's website.