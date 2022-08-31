ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair is officially underway for its 170th anniversary.

Organizers tell us the fair will be bigger than last year, with the pandemic having less of an effect, which means more food options and new rides. We talked with one stand in particular that's at the fair for the very last time this year. That's the Brass Rail, a restaurant that closed its physical location in June of this year.

"This is really where my grandfather launched the steak sandwich. His famous steak sandwich," said Brass Rail owner Mark Sorrentino.

The Brass Rail was in business for 91 years, and spent 85 years at the Great Allentown Fair.

"It's going to be hard regardless. The fair has always been something, something special to us, and it's been fun," said Sorrentino.

Sorrentino tells us he hasn't ruled out continuing the business at some point in the future, but for now, he's encouraging all his customers and fans to come out to the fair for a last hurrah and a delicious meal.

"It's going to be pretty much the last chance to get a Phil's Original Cheesesteak, so I hope everybody can make it out. It's supposed to be some beautiful weather, and we'll be ready for you," said Sorrentino.

Another change this year at the fair is with the small animal exhibit. Unlike previous years, organizer Dawn Plokhooy is having to make due with fake chickens instead of the real thing.

"The chickens aren't here, so we have no pigeons, no birds of any type, no eggs because of the bird flu," said Plokhooy.

But to make up for that, Plokhooy said they have extra rabbits for visitors to see.

"Our numbers are up a little from last year. We had about 170 some last year and this year we have about 250," said Plokhooy.

In addition to the changes at the animal exhibit, visitors will notice some additions to the rides and attractions, according to Entertainment Manager Jessica Ciecwisc.

"Right behind me is the Crazy Cab. This literally just got off the boat, and it's making its debut here on the Allentown Fairgrounds," said Ciecwisc. "We also have some new food vendors. We also have trivia that's taking place in the Astound Broadband Farmarama Theater."

And when visitors enter the Fairgrounds, they'll notice a new security measure: metal detectors.

"They're called open gate metal detectors, so they're not necessarily the large column, the large kind of doorway metal detectors you're used to seeing. They're more column-based, so it's very free-flowing," said Ciecwics.

And if you're coming out to the fair, don't forget to bring a canned food item for the Second Harvest Food Bank. It'll get you half off the $4 entry price, making it only $2 to get in.