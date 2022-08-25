ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Get your tastebuds ready! The Great Allentown Fair has announced twelve new food items for this year's fair.

New menu items include guava jelly BBQ chicken, Jamaican jerk pork served on coco bread, redneck mac bowl, cheesesteak dumplings, la jefa, the guilty pleasure burger, and fried brussel sprouts.

For the sweet tooth, there will be raspberry and peach dumplings, the banana ball blitz, strawberry funnel cake tacos, s'mores funnel cakes on a stick, and birthday cake kettle corn.

The fair begins on Wednesday, August 31, continues through the weekend, and ends on Monday, September 5.