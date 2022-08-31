ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's back! The Great Allentown Fair had its opening day Wednesday.

Now that the fair's in its 170th year, you may have been coming long enough to notice one change. Typically the fair has a preview night on the Tuesday, the week before Labor Day. This year the fair opened Wednesday. And though it's just a difference of one day, some fairgoers took notice.

All the staples that make the Great Allentown Fair, well, great, are back once again.

"Food and games and rides and animals," Jessica Ciecwisz, the marketing and entertainment manager with the fair, said.

"We're counting how many funnel cake stands we walk by and I think we already lost count," Alexis Kuczek, a fairgoer from Saylorsburg, said.

Carle Jakason came from Brooklyn, New York, for the fair.

"I tried a funnel cake, it was really good," he said.

So why is it called the Great Allentown Fair?

"Because we're 170 years old," Ciecwisz said.

Let that sink in for a minute: the fair's been around since 1852.

"It's traditional," Mitchell Hanna, a regular fairgoer from Allentown, said. "My family's been coming here for generations and I'm excited to be here."

And since it's been around for more than a century and a half, you may have visited enough times to notice one change.

"The fair is one day shorter," Ciecwisz said. "Previous years we did the preview night."

Ciecwisz says it actually changed in 2021, with the consolidations that came with COVID.

"We were happy and we had a successful year in 2021 that we we just kept it the same for 2022," Ciecwisz said.

It's a change that didn't go unnoticed by faithful fairgoers.

Tom Kratzer lives in Orefield, but is originally from Allentown. He says he's been to the fair "endless times," but Wednesday was his first day back in about 20 years. Even so, Kratzer says he noticed the one-day change in the fair.

"Yes I did," he said. "I remember it used to start on a Tuesday."

Still, as the fair is open through Labor Day, there's still plenty of time to take in all the food, games, music, crafts and the big draw: those coveted blue ribbon contests. Or as Ciecwisz calls it:

"The Olympics for the farmers here and the gardeners and the homemakers."