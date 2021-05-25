BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The competition is on for labor, and it has wages rising at their highest rate in the last 25 years.
"It's tough to compete with the Amazons and FedEx when they're offering 20 bucks through the door with no experience," said Phil Werkheiser, the Vice President of Werkheiser Electric in Bethlehem.
And while the Amazons and FedEx's of the world can foot the bill, it can be a little more difficult for small businesses.
"People with no experience are saying 'yeah I want to start at that rate,' that's tough for us," Werkheiser said.
Werkheiser needs about three or four new employees.
"It's really hard to find people that are motivated and want to get into the field," Werkheiser said.
The issue spans across most industries.
"We're in no position to kind of try to take shortcuts with payroll and salaries given what's going on,” said Ed Hanna, owner of Union in Finch in Allentown.
He’s not totally pressed for employees at the moment, but his payroll costs gone up just like everything else he needs to run his business.
"Inflation probably scares us a lot more than payroll at this point,” Hanna said.
"We've definitely been paying our guys more but our rates are going to go up with that as well. Materials have gone up. 2x4's, wire, everything is through the roof right now," Werkheiser said.
For now, both businesses say the increased costs aren't eating too much into the bottom line. At the end of the day, they need to get the work done.
"At the end of the day if someone is warranted and deserves the money, then I think we all have to step up to the plate," Hanna said.