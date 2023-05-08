Issues involving diversity and inclusion, as well as what can and can't be said in classrooms, have contributed to a heightened interest in school board races. Many local seats are up for grabs this year. 69 News spoke with a few of the candidates about running for a position that's becoming increasingly political.

It's a volunteer position that many say was once not thought to be political at all. But Melissa Torba, a school board candidate for the Southern Lehigh School District, explains why the position has long been affiliated with politics.

"You need to be one of those major parties to be on the ballot," Torba said. "Independents could run, they would have to be a write-in. That would mean more advertising, more marketing."

Torba is a registered Democrat. But just like the other four school board candidates 69 News spoke with, she wants to keep the politics out of the race.

"Board of Directors really should be nonpartisan," Paul Deebel, a registered Republican and candidate for the Southern Lehigh School Board, said. "Because the issues that come across the board themselves, generally are non-political or non-aligned with political parties."

"Typically, it's been your very mundane, your budget issues, taxes, salary increases," Matt Mull, a registered Republican and candidate for East Penn School Board, said.

That's why many candidates - including all five that 69 News spoke with - all cross filed. It's long been typical for candidates to do this, registering as both Republican and Democrat for the school board races.

"I am a Republican, but I am on the Democrat ballot as well," Deebel told 69 News.

"It is supposed to be a nonpartisan position," Chris Pirrotta, a registered Democrat and candidate for the Parkland School Board, said. "And that's why you do the duty of registering in both primaries."

And yet, politics have made their way in - in a big way. You can see it in candidates' signs. An advertisement for Debeel, James Pica, Danelle Roy, Maria Schantz and Lance Tittle calls them "true Republicans."

"I have a friend who is running for school board in Berks County, who was questioned on abortion and gun rights," Matt Mull, a registered Republican and East Penn School Board candidate, said.

Bobby Lanyon, a registered Democrat and Parkland School Board candidate, says his sign was vandalized. Many other candidates on both sides say they've experienced the same thing.

Kristofer DePaulo, a registered Republican and East Penn School Board candidate, says some of his signs were up at a few restaurants.

"We had a community member go into that restaurant with our signs," he said, "and threatened not to go to their place of business any longer if they kept our signs up."

Melissa Torba says two years ago 20 of her signs were stolen.

"The landscape for school board members has changed drastically," she said.

So when did all this happen?

"Years ago, our kids would just get on the bus, they'd get off, we'd say how, 'Hey, how was your day,' and they'd go 'great,' and we just moved on," Torba said. "We had the trust and faith in our educators to do the right thing by our kids. Now, folks are coming out in droves with an agenda."

"I think school boards went under changes, like during COVID," DePaulo said.

DePaulo says with kids' hybrid schedules and at-home learning, parents were listening in on their children's educations more.

"It got the radar up as to like, 'what's going on?'" he said. "'What are we really teaching in these, in the schools?'"

Pirrotta says the political turmoil of elections will have a negative impact on the schools in the end.

"Thousands and thousands of dollars are pouring in from national entities into our local election, talking about things that don't matter to the average Parkland resident," he said. "And you know, that's pretty scary."