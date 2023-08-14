ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce that The Large Flower Heads will be performing at Coca-Cola Park on Saturday, October 7.

The concert will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

The Large Flower Heads are a 60’s & 70’s tribute band.

Their set list includes hits from The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Mamas & Papas and many more.

Tickets are available now and can be pre-purchased for just $12. Parking for the event is free.

Tickets will be $15 on the day of the event.

Tickets include access to the field and are general admission. Fans may sit in the seating bowl, on blankets on the field or in lawn chairs in designated areas.

There will be multiple concession stands open for fans to purchase food, soft drinks, and alcohol.