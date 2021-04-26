BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Each year, a bell rings and the name of someone who died while on the job in the Lehigh Valley is read aloud to those who gather to hear it.
"That list is now over 3,300 names of people that we have identified that have passed away,” said John Werkheiser, president of the Lehigh Valley Labor Council.
And they come from all walks of life.
"Native born, immigrant, black, white, brown, Jew, Gentile, skilled and unskilled. They were as young as six and as old as 82,” said Ron Ennis, Lehigh Valley Labor Council vice president.
The memorial takes place each April and is recognized around the world. This year marks the 30th anniversary of Lehigh Valley Workers' Memorial in the Bethlehem Rose Gardens.
"Since 1991, we've had nearly 150 workplace deaths here in the Lehigh Valley that we can identify that we know the details to,” Ennis said during Sunday's memorial service.
The most recent death took place just last week.
"Ramon Ramirez was the last one added to our list, who was unfortunately shot,” Ennis said.
Ramirez was the victim of a seemingly random act of violence as he filled up his work truck at the Wawa off Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township.
Less than a week after his murder rattled the entire community, a GoFundMe account set up for his wife and children has collected more than $122,000.
Another man was killed after he was struck by a front end loader.
Then there's Eleanor Camacho, a rideshare driver from Salisbury Township who was found dead in her car in December.
The remaining workers honored Sunday were lost to a new disease that's killed millions of others and disrupted life as we know it across the globe.
"There are two names this year that we're reading that have been identified of dying from COVID. Primarily from on the job," Werkheiser said.