The Lehigh Valley is growing, and developers are seizing the opportunity. In Northampton County, several large projects are currently underway to offer more housing to the increasing population.

J.B. Reilly is president of City Center Allentown, one of the developers planning hundreds of apartments in Northampton County. City Center already has several building projects in Allentown, and now they're planning the Marquis building, a mixed-use residential building, to replace Easton's Pine Street garage.

"I think what's really driving the growth of population in the Lehigh Valley is just the dynamic economy we have," Reilly said.

The Lehigh Valley is the land of opportunity lately, especially for developers. The Marquis is just one of several projects, specifically for new apartments, planned for Northampton County.

In Forks Township, the Board of Supervisors granted conditional land development approval Thursday, for The Legacy at Sullivan Trail project, with more than 400 apartments.

In Easton, the iconic National Building is awaiting a 32-apartment transformation.

"The Lehigh Valley's population has been growing for a couple of decades," Reilly said. "And it's well documented through studies by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission."

Reilly tells 69 News that not only is there a housing shortage compared to demand in the Lehigh Valley, but specifically, the demographic is younger. That explains the need for more apartments, as opposed to other housing, he says.

"Our typical average resident ages about 32 to 34 years old, and, you know, a lot of younger people have a higher propensity to rent versus own," he said.

Reilly says the upcoming Marquis building will be a mixed-use residential one. The 400,000-square-foot space will be used for more than 260 luxury apartments and 300 parking spots, with retail space on the first floor.

So where are all these people coming from? Reilly says ever since the pandemic, more folks have set their sights on the Lehigh Valley from outside it.

"During the pandemic, the Lehigh Valley was discovered to some degree," Reilly said. "And a lot of people realize that they could have a better quality of life, lower cost of living, living in the Lehigh Valley and working remotely, or commuting into some of these larger population centers, like New York."

Meanwhile, he says, the job market itself, as well as education opportunities, is drawing even more people in.