Karen Smith, Executive Director of The Lehigh Valley Volunteer Center, stopped by Saturday morning to talk about the organization's plans to spread holiday cheer with their 20th annual Holiday Hope Chest campaign.
This year the organization hopes to fill 10,000 shoe boxes for children in need.
"We like to call it 'Happiness in a Shoebox," Smith says. "We have requests coming in from 42 different nonprofit organizations."
Right now the Volunteer Center is just under 70% of their goal. Volunteers can donate empty shoeboxes, gifts or filled shoeboxes.
Volunteers will drop off all wrapped and filled shoeboxes Tuesday, December 1 through Saturday, December 5, at 85 South Commerce Way in Bethlehem.
The nonprofit organizations will then pick them up and distribute them to the children they serve.
For more information on how to get involved visit volunteerlv.org.