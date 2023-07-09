The Lehigh Valley's Christmas Tree Shops outlet is trying to clear the store before shutting down.

Christmas Tree Shops, also known as CTS, is closing all stores and sales have started: "Entire store on sale up to 50% off!" according to the company managing the sales.

The local store is at 916 Airport Center Drive in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

The sale comes about two months after CTS Chairman Marc Salkovitz said in a statement that "Our operations are sound." The statement said a planned restructuring was "strictly financial" and "we remain committed to the long-term success of the business."

Typical going-out-of-business sales rules apply: "All sales final, no returns, or adjustments to prior purchases" according to the Christmas Tree Shops website. Gift cards must be used by July 21. Some fixtures, furnishings and equipment will also be for sale.

Despite the name, the stores do not sell only holiday decorations. Christmas Tree Shops' inventory includes furniture, gifts, paper goods, food and more.

The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May, saying it would continue "business as usual." At that time, CTS said it had 72 "ongoing" stores. No buyer for the chain emerged and the chain is liquidating.

Handil Holdings, owner of the chain, blamed "slowing consumer demand" on inflation and higher interest rates. Handil acquired Christmas Tree Shops in 2020 from Bed Bath & Beyond.

CTS did not outlast its former owner by long. In April, Bed Bath & Beyond said it was liquidating all assets.

Hilco Merchant Resources is managing the final sales. Hilco refers to itself as "The world's pre-eminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies."