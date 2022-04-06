The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Lehigh Valley Market and Ciocca Dealerships announced they will partner together to deliver Night Lights of Hope to patients at Lehigh Valley Health Network on Thursday, April 7.
Night Lights of Hope are miniature replicas of LLS’s Light The Night white survivor lanterns, and are given to individuals currently undergoing cancer treatment, officials stated.
Each night light includes a note letting the recipient know each time they turn on their night light, they are not alone.
Ciocca Dealerships says it was a Presenting Sponsor of LLS’s 2021 Lehigh Valley Light The Night that was held on October 16, 2021.
Light The Night is a fundraising campaign benefiting LLS and their funding of research to find blood cancer cures, officials say.
Coming together for a common goal, friends, family and co-workers form fundraising walk teams. Culminating in inspiration and memorable evening walks every fall, participants in communities across North America join together carrying illuminated lanterns to take steps to end cancer – white for survivors, red for supporters and gold in memory of loved ones lost to cancer.
To walk with on October 1, 2022 at Grange Park, register online.
“LLS relies on the support of great organizations like Ciocca Dealerships and Lehigh Valley Health Network to help deliver our resources to local patients and we are truly grateful for their support.” said Pamela Formica, Campaign Development Director for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Lehigh Valley Market.
“The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society generates and delivers hope in a time of despair, a community in place of loneliness and lifesaving research and support for cancer patients and their families. Now is the time for us to be bigger and more powerful than we’ve ever been before.”
Since its founding in 1949, officials say LLS has invested more than $1.5 billion in cutting edge blood cancer research worldwide, and its support has been instrumental in the development of nearly every breakthrough in blood cancer treatment.
Blood cancer patients and their families can contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.