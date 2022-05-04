EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Planning Commission gave its approval Wednesday to the development plan for "The Marquis," a seven-story mixed-use building planned for 27 S. Third St.
The structure will take the place of the current Pine Street Garage, and occupy the block between Pine and Ferry streets.
According to Robert DiLorenzo, senior project manager for the developer, City Center Investment Corporation, the project is on track to begin work next spring, with the first units going up for sale by the end of 2024.
DiLorenzo said planning and approvals for the project are all on track, but City Center wants to wait until the new garage on Fourth Street is finished later this year before closing down the Pine Street Garage to begin work.
DiLorenzo revealed a new rendering of the project which adds design elements recommended by the city's Historic District Commission. The new design breaks up the façade into sections, intended to evoke a row of townhouses rather than one continuous structure.
The façade at the corner of Third and Pine streets in particular was designed to pay homage to the Drake building, a seven-story building with a cast-iron façade that stood on that site until it was demolished in 1972 at the tail end of Easton's "urban renewal" phase.
"One of the the things we got excited about working with the HDC was exploring the history of Easton," DiLorenzo said. He said the designers were happy to "try to pay a little tribute, a little nod, to the Drake building."
The ground floor of The Marquis will have commercial space, which DiLorenzo said will be well suited to something like a small café, a fitness studio and a retail store. The first two levels behind the storefronts will be dedicated to parking. The plan calls for 305 spaces, many of which DiLorenzo said would likely be empty on weekdays and available for public parking.
The third story will have two courtyards, one with a pool and picnic area for residents and the other with a dog park. The roof of the building will include a terrace for residents and a 20,000-square-foot green roof, which will help with the structure's stormwater management plan.
The development overall will have between 270 and 280 apartments, depending on the eventual mix between one- and two-bedroom units, DiLorenzo said, and rents will probably start around $1,300 monthly.