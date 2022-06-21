City of Easton City Council generic

EASTON, Pa. - A project involving the conversion of the Pine Street Garage in Easton into a 7-story mixed-use development is receiving a new infusion of funding.

State Sen. Lisa Boscola announced $2 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding Tuesday for “The Marquis” project.

The Marquis, located at 27 S. 3rd Street, will have retail on the first floor, parking to accommodate approximately 300 spots to be located on two levels behind the storefront, two courtyards on the 3rd floor to include picnic space and a dog walk and approximately 270-280 apartments on the remaining levels. The building façade will pay homage to the Drake Building, which was a 7-story structure that stood on the site until being demolished in 1972.

The RACP (Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program) is used for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. Qualifying projects have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, help create or maintain jobs, and generate economic activity.

“The Marquis is an important economic redevelopment project in Easton that will see the demolition of the deteriorating Pine Street Garage into a 7-story mixed-use, multifamily project that will provide tremendous economic benefits for the City of Easton,” Boscola said. “It will include retail and residential components that will also include parking that is so critical in downtowns such as Easton’s.”

“Projects such as The Marquis are priorities for our urban communities. By providing grant dollars to important economic and community development projects, we are helping make them a reality,” Boscola said.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you