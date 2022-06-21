EASTON, Pa. - A project involving the conversion of the Pine Street Garage in Easton into a 7-story mixed-use development is receiving a new infusion of funding.
State Sen. Lisa Boscola announced $2 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding Tuesday for “The Marquis” project.
The Marquis, located at 27 S. 3rd Street, will have retail on the first floor, parking to accommodate approximately 300 spots to be located on two levels behind the storefront, two courtyards on the 3rd floor to include picnic space and a dog walk and approximately 270-280 apartments on the remaining levels. The building façade will pay homage to the Drake Building, which was a 7-story structure that stood on the site until being demolished in 1972.
The RACP (Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program) is used for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. Qualifying projects have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, help create or maintain jobs, and generate economic activity.
“The Marquis is an important economic redevelopment project in Easton that will see the demolition of the deteriorating Pine Street Garage into a 7-story mixed-use, multifamily project that will provide tremendous economic benefits for the City of Easton,” Boscola said. “It will include retail and residential components that will also include parking that is so critical in downtowns such as Easton’s.”
“Projects such as The Marquis are priorities for our urban communities. By providing grant dollars to important economic and community development projects, we are helping make them a reality,” Boscola said.