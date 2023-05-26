ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The first day of the Mayfair Festival of the Arts is kicking off Memorial Day weekend today at 4 p.m.

In order to get ready for the event, the campus operations vice president says they've been setting up since Wednesday. That includes getting the tents put up, getting the two stages built, and making space for vendors and food trucks.

"It's a real process to be able to get set up and ready for an event like this, and it takes a whole community of people," Katy Kresge said.

The event has been going on since the 1980s, but Cedar Crest College took it over in 2018.

Going on its fifth year of hosting, Kresge says this year is expected to be better than ever with the most participants in past years.

"We've got just about 50 artists and crafters, 20 bands, and we are at 13 food vendors, I believe."

One of those vendors is Isasuma. It's a family-owned company that selling handmade products straight from Colombia.

Angela Mordan says her brother, who started the company, goes to struggling communities in Columbia and brings back their products here to make a profit.

"These are like the means to help the community, you know, provide water and then financial means over there," Mordan said.

Isasuma has been a vendor at the Mayfair festival before, and Mordan says they love coming back because it's a chance to get involved in the community. In addition, it helps financially support Columbians.

"You have no idea how rewarding it is. When we see some people like wearing a bag and then we see like, oh, that [person] is contributing to something good."

In years past, the event has either been canceled or severely impacted because of the weather, but not this year.

There is beautiful weather in store and organizers hope close to 20,000 people will come out to visit.

"We're really excited to be able to get the community on campus and do this round has been a tradition for so long," Kresge said. "It's really our honor to be able to carry that tradition forward."

The festival is a free three-day event. Parking is also free for visitors.