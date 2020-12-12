Becca Lynde of The Meyers Farm Bakery in Quakertown shared exciting news Saturday morning with the 69 News Sunrise team. The farm will be opening their first annual holiday market this season.
The event is running through the month of December.
Holiday Market Hours:
- Friday, December 11th, 4pm-9pm
- Saturday, December 12th - Closed for Private Event
- Sunday, December 13th - 11am-4pm
- Friday, December 18th, 4pm-9pm
- Saturday, December 19th, 10am-3pm
- Wednesday, December 23rd 9am-6pm- Holiday Pie Pick-Ups & Smaller Scale of our Holiday Market!
- Thursday, December 24th, 9am-12pm - Christmas Order Pick-Ups and Smaller Scale of our Holiday Market!
The Farm will be serving grab & go baked goods, Farm Blend Speakeasy Coffee and hot chocolate for kids. Visitors will be able to stroll around the farm, sit by the fire, listen to Christmas music, see the holiday trim & twinkle lights, all while shopping for some great local gifts.
For more information, visit meyersfarmbakery.com.