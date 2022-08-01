EASTON, Pa. - After years of planning, and even a fire, The Mill at Easton is officially open. It's a new, three-story affordable housing community on the City's South Side.

"Your rent is limited to one third of your income,” said Tim Harrison, the developer. He’s calling it "workforce housing," because residents must fall between 30 and 80 percent of the area's median income.

He partnered with PIRHL (Partners in Residential Housing Leadership), a Cleveland-based group that specializes in industrial-brownfield development and affordable housing.

"The property opened in 1905, it was called the Stewart Silk Mill. It was a family from Philipsburg, New Jersey,” Harrison said.

The property was eventually bought by the late John Robinson, who ran Black Diamond Enterprises on the site. When his business closed, it became his dream to see it turned into affordable housing.

Although he didn't get to see it open, his children did.

"I'm proud to stand in front of everybody, thanking everyone from the bottom of my heart for allowing his vision to come true,” said John’s son, Joshua Robinson.

“He and I met in 2014. This place was in serious disrepair," Harrison said. “Something in me feels that somehow Mr. Robinson is with us. His spirit is with us."

More than $12 million in tax credits from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency were used to finance the property, as well as a few million dollars in other grants from the state, city, and county.

The project cost around $18 million.

"It's a grant of tax credits over 10 years,” Harrison said. “We are able to take that stream of tax credits and sell them.”

The development is located right across Coal Street from the new Cheston Elementary School.

"With the redevelopment of the school, the redevelopment here, and the redevelopment of the market-rate community next to us, the South Side has really seen a resurgence. One that couldn't happen with the development of the site,” said Lara Schwager, the Vice President of PIRHL.

"People who have a place to call home can come to this place, do their homework, get ready for school, and grow,” Easton Mayor Sal Panto said. “It’s privately-owned public housing.”

"I really try in my projects to do something that the communities that I'm working in really want and benefit from, and the need here was for affordable housing and for a food store and that's what we're going to do here,” Harrison said.

As far as that new food store on the development goes, Harrison said he signed a lease this past Friday but wouldn't say with whom. He expects construction on that to begin this spring.

Some of the units are already occupied. If you're interested, you can learn more on the Mill at Easton website.