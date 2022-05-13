ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Instead of writing the day's news, The Morning Call reporters, editors, and photographers hit the streets.
"We we are staging a one-day walkout. To tell the company that we are tired of being devalued," said Morning Call Guild Vice Chair Jennifer Sheehan.
Sheehan says the union has tried unsuccessfully to negotiate with Tribune Publishing, which is owned by Alden Global Capital, for things like fair compensation for working from home, newsroom diversity, cost of living increases, and equal pay.
"We did a pay study across Tribune Publishing and the pay study found out that at The Morning Call we are paid as women 23% less than men and we think that is completely unacceptable," Sheehan said.
For these journalists, it's the first time they've been back to The Morning Call building in two years.
The building was sold, and the newsroom closed.
The walkout means management is left to put out Saturday's paper for subscribers.
"The public is in desperate need of a robust, tough, and fair Fourth Estate," said Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, (D)-Philadelphia County.
The walkout was supported by a bevy of elected officials who attended a brief rally at Allentown's Art Park, including the mayors of Allentown and Bethlehem.
"I know a lot of reporters and all of them do this job, they could do other jobs but they want to do this job because they care about people," said Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds.
"I hope to see you back at Allentown in a real newsroom, for God's sake, bring the newsroom back," said Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk.
The guild says if these issues are not resolved with Tribune, there will be more walkouts. We reached out to negotiators for Tribune and the editor of the Morning Call about the walkout, but we haven't heard back yet.