EMMAUS, Pa. - Many independent bookstores are closing, but others are finding ways to cope with the coronavirus.
"This gives new meaning to the term shop small," I said to Kirsten Hess inside her Emmaus-based store.
"It does. It's smaller than our first store and that was only one room," she said.
Although the Let's Play Books bookstore owner says it's progress in this chapter of COVID.
"It's been a long 9 months," I said to her.
"It has been a long 9 months," she laughed.
A plastic tarp separating each room in the store, put out for the holidays, will allow customers inside the independently-owned store for the first time since the pandemic started. The struggles of independent bookstores have been highlighted by the pandemic.
"Independent bookstores have very thin margins," said Allison Hill, CEO of American Booksellers Association, a non profit supporting 1800 bookstores across the country.
Hill says on average one independent bookstore has closed per week since March. Many indoor events, vital for the bottom line, have been canceled.
"Every bookstore shelf is a doorway to other places," said local author and national best seller Chuck Wendig.
Wendig toured independent bookstores to push his latest book "The Wanderers" and calls them vital for authors.
"They put our books into people's hands, it's a necessary thing for readers and writers to have," he said.
For Hess, getting books into the hands of readers has shifted online. Her overall business is down 52% but online sales have increased 340% from last year.
"If we didn't have IndieCommerce which is our ability to buy, sell and deliver books through our web service, we wouldn't be in business," she said.
Doylestown BookShop owner Glenda Childs adds they're surviving through customers like Neil Samuels. He walks to the store weekly.
"Small businesses are the backbone of Doylestown, if we don't support them they may not be here in the future. Can't live in a world that is only deliveries from Amazon," he said.
The store has also shifted events online to stay relevant and have been helped by publishers, especially with the pre-holiday release of high profile books like Barack Obama's, already a best seller.
"We are part of a community and they make the choice to support us, and keep us here," she said.
Hess says her story of COVID has also uncovered where her support comes from.
"What COVID did was give us 6 months of solid data to completely analyze and we know now where all of our buyers are from," she said.
She'll use the information when picking a new location, for what she refers to as the "third space."
"You have your home, you have work and a third space is where you can go and really feel comfortable. And that's a bookstore for a lot of people," she said.